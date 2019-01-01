Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) was reported by Scotiabank on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting RPRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.80% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) was provided by Scotiabank, and Royalty Pharma initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royalty Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royalty Pharma was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royalty Pharma (RPRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $53.00. The current price Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is trading at is $40.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
