Royalty Pharma
(NASDAQ:RPRX)
40.52
00
At close: Jun 3
40.52
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.86 - 47.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding310.3M / 435.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1M
Mkt Cap17.6B
P/E28.34
50d Avg. Price40.84
Div / Yield0.76/1.88%
Payout Ratio48.95
EPS0.12
Total Float310.3M

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Royalty Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$562M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$562M

Earnings Recap

 

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royalty Pharma missed estimated earnings by 17.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $11.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royalty Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.77 0.69 0.69 0.65
EPS Actual 0.80 0.24 0.73 0.18
Revenue Estimate 556.79M 578.20M 483.42M 509.70M
Revenue Actual 576.00M 585.77M 555.00M 573.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Royalty Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) reporting earnings?
A

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which beat the estimate of $-0.22.

Q
What were Royalty Pharma’s (NASDAQ:RPRX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

