May 15, 2025 12:34 PM 1 min read

Roku Analyst Says TV's Future Hinges On This 'Powerful' Cost Saver, But It's Still Early

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Roku Inc's ROKU CFO Dan Jedda has been responsible for the company's strong free cash flow (FCF) growth, according to Needham.

The Roku Analyst: Analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and price target of $88.50.

The Roku Thesis: Jedda has taken the company from negative FCF of 150 million in 2022 to more than $200 million in 2024 and a guidance of over $350 million for 2025, Martin said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

She mentioned some key takeaways from a recent discussion with experts about the future of CTV and Streaming/OTT.

"While bundling was seen as a defensive strategy, e-commerce linked CTV ad units and new SMB demand were raised as under exploited revenue growth levers," the analyst wrote.

Advertisement dollars are shifting from linear TV to connected TV. However, there is downward pressure on streaming ad unit CPMs (cost per thousand impressions). This is due to excess supply and lack of differentiation in ad units, she added.

Experts see GenAI as "both a cost saver and a new powerful personalized creative enabler, though it is still in its early stages of adoption," Martin further stated.

Price Action: Shares of Roku had declined by 1.71% to $70.65 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$70.55-1.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.53
Growth
20.62
Quality
-
Value
59.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEntertainmentReiterationTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsMoversTechLaura MartinNeedham
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved