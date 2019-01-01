Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ROIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.23% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Roivant Sciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Roivant Sciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Roivant Sciences was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Roivant Sciences (ROIV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $12.00. The current price Roivant Sciences (ROIV) is trading at is $4.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
