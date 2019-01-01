Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) was reported by Keybanc on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting ROCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) was provided by Keybanc, and Gibraltar Industries maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gibraltar Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gibraltar Industries was filed on March 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $60.00. The current price Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) is trading at is $44.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
