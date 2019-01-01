ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ReNew Energy Glb
ReNew Energy Glb Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting RNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.77% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and ReNew Energy Glb initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ReNew Energy Glb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ReNew Energy Glb was filed on December 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) is trading at is $7.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
