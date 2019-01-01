QQQ
Range
8.66 - 10.03
Vol / Avg.
112.5K/120.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.17 - 35.71
Mkt Cap
343.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Renalytix PLC is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The company's lead product is KidneyIntelX which is being designed to make improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.140 -0.0200
REV600.000K482.000K-118.000K

Renalytix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renalytix (RNLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renalytix's (RNLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Renalytix (RNLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting RNLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 216.12% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renalytix (RNLX)?

A

The stock price for Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) is $9.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renalytix (RNLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renalytix.

Q

When is Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) reporting earnings?

A

Renalytix’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Renalytix (RNLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renalytix.

Q

What sector and industry does Renalytix (RNLX) operate in?

A

Renalytix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.