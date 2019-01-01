Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Renalytix
Renalytix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting RNLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 556.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Renalytix initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Renalytix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Renalytix was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Renalytix (RNLX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Renalytix (RNLX) is trading at is $4.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
