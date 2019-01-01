ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Renalytix
(NASDAQ:RNLX)
4.57
00
At close: Jun 3
4.29
-0.2800[-6.13%]
PreMarket: 9:06AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.47 - 34.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 116.8K
Mkt Cap170.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float-

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Renalytix reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$-0.210

Quarterly Revenue

$845K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$845K

Earnings Recap

 

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Renalytix missed estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $445.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Renalytix using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Renalytix Questions & Answers

Q
When is Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) reporting earnings?
A

Renalytix (RNLX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Renalytix’s (NASDAQ:RNLX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.