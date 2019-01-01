QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ramsay Health Care is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the world, with over 460 facilities across 10 countries. The key markets in which it operates are Australia, France, the U.K., and Sweden. It is the largest private hospital group in each of these markets except for the U.K. where it ranks fifth. Ramsay Sante, which operates the European regions other than the U.K., is a 52.5%-owned subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care. The company typically earns about 60% of consolidated earnings in Australia and 30% in France. Ramsay Health Care undertakes both private and publicly funded healthcare.

Ramsay Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK: RMSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ramsay Health Care's (RMSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ramsay Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ramsay Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF)?

A

The stock price for Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK: RMSYF) is $46.152594 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:25:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ramsay Health Care.

Q

When is Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Ramsay Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ramsay Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) operate in?

A

Ramsay Health Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.