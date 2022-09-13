- Talks regarding KKR & Co KKR-led consortium buying Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd RMSYF RMYHY have fallen apart.
- The consortium sent a letter reconfirming it would not offer A$88 a share and could not increase its alternative proposal.
- In April this year, a KKR-led consortium offered to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd for roughly $14.9 billion.
- The bid was revised so Ramsay shareholders would be entitled to A$88 per share as in the all-cash proposal but only for the first 5,000 shares.
- For investors with larger stakes, the offer was split into A$78.20 per share in Ramsay and 0.22 share in French subsidiary Ramsay Generale de Sante. Ramsay described the alternative proposal as "meaningfully inferior."
- Ramsay's board wanted KKR to increase its offer. However, KKR and its co-investors cited reviewing Ramsay's FY22 result implying downward pressure on valuations. They noted that it is not in a position to improve the terms of the Alternative Proposal.
- The letter also stated that if Ramsay Board is willing to reset valuation expectations and consider a new proposal, the consortium will move quickly to discuss mutually acceptable terms.
- Ramsay said it had yet to consider the group's response, noting "there is no certainty that any further proposal will be forthcoming or that any proposal would result in a transaction."
- Ramsay shares on the Australian stock exchange fell almost 11%.
- Price Action: KKR shares closed higher by 2.29% at $52.68 on Monday.
