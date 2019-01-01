ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ramsay Health Care
(OTCPK:RMSYF)
56.62
00
At close: Jun 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low43.61 - 65.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 228.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap13B
P/E48.31
50d Avg. Price56.11
Div / Yield1.1/1.95%
Payout Ratio92.72
EPS-
Total Float-

Ramsay Health Care (OTC:RMSYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ramsay Health Care reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ramsay Health Care using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ramsay Health Care Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ramsay Health Care

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ramsay Health Care

Q
What were Ramsay Health Care’s (OTCPK:RMSYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ramsay Health Care

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.