Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Romeo Power Inc is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with longer range and shorter charge times. With greater energy density, the company is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Its modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV7.300M

Romeo Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Romeo Power (RMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Romeo Power's (RMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Romeo Power (RMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting RMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Romeo Power (RMO)?

A

The stock price for Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is $1.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Romeo Power (RMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Romeo Power.

Q

When is Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) reporting earnings?

A

Romeo Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Romeo Power (RMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Romeo Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Romeo Power (RMO) operate in?

A

Romeo Power is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.