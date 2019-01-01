Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) was reported by Vertical Research on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting RLGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) was provided by Vertical Research, and Radiant Logistics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Radiant Logistics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Radiant Logistics was filed on March 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Radiant Logistics (RLGT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Radiant Logistics (RLGT) is trading at is $6.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
