Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-1.430
Quarterly Revenue
$95M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$95M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rivian Automotive using advanced sorting and filters.
Rivian Automotive Questions & Answers
When is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) reporting earnings?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)?
The Actual EPS was $-7.68, which missed the estimate of $-6.11.
What were Rivian Automotive’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1M, which beat the estimate of $970K.
