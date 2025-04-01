5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points during the session as investors assessed President Donald Trump's tariff plans. However, the Nasdaq settled lower on Monday as shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell 1.2% and Tesla Inc. TSLA lost 1.7%.

The S&P 500 declined 5.8% in March, recording its biggest monthly decline since December 2022. The Nasdaq dipped 8.2%, while the Dow tumbled 4.2% last month.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth MKM

: Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy : 88%

Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Sable Offshore Corp. SOC with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 on March 27. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on . with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 on March 27. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 17, Sable Offshore posted a 2024 net loss of $617.3 million.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating on Rithm Capital Corp. RITM with a price target of $14 on March 28. This analyst sees around 22% surge in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on . with a price target of $14 on March 28. This analyst sees around 22% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 6, Rithm Capital reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales.

Analyst: Ann Hynes

Analyst Firm: Mizuho

Mizuho Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC and slashed the price target from $48 to $37 on March 25. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on and slashed the price target from $48 to $37 on March 25. This analyst sees around 21% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 6, Acadia Healthcare announced the pricing of $550 million senior notes due 2033.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm : JP Morgan

: JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy : 85%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Chewy, Inc. CHWY and increased the price target from $38 to $40 on March 27. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . and increased the price target from $38 to $40 on March 27. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 26, Chewy reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 28 cents, up 55.6% year-over-year, compared to the consensus of 5 cents.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 84%

Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc. WING with an Overweight rating and a price target of $270 on March 26. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on . with an Overweight rating and a price target of $270 on March 26. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 19, the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 27.4% year-on-year to $161.82 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $164.54 million..

