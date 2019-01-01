Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$232M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$294M
Earnings History
Riocan REIT Questions & Answers
When is Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF) reporting earnings?
Riocan REIT (RIOCF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Riocan REIT’s (OTC:RIOCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $227.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
