Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Riocan REIT
Riocan REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting RIOCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) was provided by BMO Capital, and Riocan REIT upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Riocan REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Riocan REIT was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Riocan REIT (RIOCF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $21.00 to $24.00. The current price Riocan REIT (RIOCF) is trading at is $17.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
