Riocan REIT
(OTC:RIOCF)
17.95
-0.16[-0.88%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low17.95 - 18
52 Week High/Low15.84 - 20.63
Open / Close17.96 / 17.95
Float / Outstanding- / 309.9M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 5.9K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E10.99
50d Avg. Price18.67
Div / Yield0.81/4.50%
Payout Ratio46.86
EPS0.52
Total Float-

Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF), Dividends

Riocan REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Riocan REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.41

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Riocan REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Riocan REIT (RIOCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Riocan REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 7, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Riocan REIT (RIOCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Riocan REIT (RIOCF). The last dividend payout was on May 7, 2015 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Riocan REIT (RIOCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Riocan REIT (RIOCF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 7, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Riocan REIT (OTC:RIOCF)?
A

Riocan REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Riocan REIT (RIOCF) was $0.12 and was paid out next on May 7, 2015.

