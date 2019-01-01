Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) was reported by RBC Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting RIDE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.36% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) was provided by RBC Capital, and Lordstown Motors maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lordstown Motors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lordstown Motors was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lordstown Motors (RIDE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.50 to $1.00. The current price Lordstown Motors (RIDE) is trading at is $1.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
