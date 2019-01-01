Regis (NYSE:RGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regis
Regis Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regis (NYSE: RGS) was reported by Jefferies on January 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting RGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1429.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regis (NYSE: RGS) was provided by Jefferies, and Regis downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regis was filed on January 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regis (RGS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Regis (RGS) is trading at is $0.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
