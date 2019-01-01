Regis (NYSE:RGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regis missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $35.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regis's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.11 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.28 -0.74 -0.70 Revenue Estimate 71.80M 70.30M 93.06M 123.65M Revenue Actual 70.26M 77.76M 99.13M 100.27M

