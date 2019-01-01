Regis (NYSE:RGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Regis (NYSE:RGS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regis missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $35.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.28
|-0.74
|-0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|71.80M
|70.30M
|93.06M
|123.65M
|Revenue Actual
|70.26M
|77.76M
|99.13M
|100.27M
Earnings History
