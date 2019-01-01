ñol

Regis
(NYSE:RGS)
0.6538
-0.0102[-1.54%]
At close: Jun 3
0.6707
0.0169[2.58%]
After Hours: 5:35PM EDT
Day High/Low0.63 - 0.67
52 Week High/Low0.63 - 10.78
Open / Close0.67 / 0.66
Float / Outstanding30.6M / 45.5M
Vol / Avg.909.2K / 847.9K
Mkt Cap29.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.61
Total Float30.6M

Regis (NYSE:RGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Regis reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$64.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$64.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regis missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $35.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regis's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.11 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.28 -0.74 -0.70
Revenue Estimate 71.80M 70.30M 93.06M 123.65M
Revenue Actual 70.26M 77.76M 99.13M 100.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Regis Questions & Answers

Q
When is Regis (NYSE:RGS) reporting earnings?
A

Regis (RGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Regis (NYSE:RGS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Regis’s (NYSE:RGS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $424.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

