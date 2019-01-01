Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regenxbio
Regenxbio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting RGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.78% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Regenxbio maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regenxbio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regenxbio was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regenxbio (RGNX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $47.00. The current price Regenxbio (RGNX) is trading at is $22.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
