Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$162.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$162.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Royal Gold using advanced sorting and filters.
Royal Gold Questions & Answers
When is Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) reporting earnings?
Royal Gold (RGLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.37.
What were Royal Gold’s (NASDAQ:RGLD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $108.9M, which missed the estimate of $109.7M.
