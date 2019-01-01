ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Royal Gold
(NASDAQ:RGLD)
116.06
-2.54[-2.14%]
At close: Jun 3
116.06
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low115.36 - 118.33
52 Week High/Low92.01 - 147.7
Open / Close117 / 116.06
Float / Outstanding44.4M / 65.6M
Vol / Avg.463.3K / 555.9K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E28.73
50d Avg. Price130.52
Div / Yield1.4/1.21%
Payout Ratio29.7
EPS1
Total Float44.4M

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$145.00

Lowest Price Target1

$139.00

Consensus Price Target1

$142.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Canaccord Genuity
  • JP Morgan
  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Royal Gold

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Royal Gold Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Royal Gold (RGLD)?
A

The latest price target for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting RGLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Royal Gold (RGLD)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Royal Gold downgraded their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Royal Gold (RGLD)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royal Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royal Gold was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Royal Gold (RGLD) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royal Gold (RGLD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $135.00 to $145.00. The current price Royal Gold (RGLD) is trading at is $116.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

