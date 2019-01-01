Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Royal Gold
Royal Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting RGLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Royal Gold downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Royal Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Royal Gold was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Royal Gold (RGLD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $135.00 to $145.00. The current price Royal Gold (RGLD) is trading at is $116.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
