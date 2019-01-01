QQQ
Range
5.6 - 6.3
Vol / Avg.
11K/96.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.56 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
37.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.98
P/E
-
EPS
-2
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
The Real Good Food Company Inc is an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, markets, and manufactures delicious and convenient comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-99.290 -99.0600
REV21.650M23.014M1.364M

The Real Good Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Real Good Food (RGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Real Good Food's (RGF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Real Good Food (RGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) was reported by Jefferies on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting RGF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Real Good Food (RGF)?

A

The stock price for The Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) is $6.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Real Good Food (RGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Real Good Food.

Q

When is The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) reporting earnings?

A

The Real Good Food’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is The Real Good Food (RGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Real Good Food.

Q

What sector and industry does The Real Good Food (RGF) operate in?

A

The Real Good Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.