The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$37.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$37.6M
Earnings History
The Real Good Food Questions & Answers
When is The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) reporting earnings?
The Real Good Food (RGF) is scheduled to report earnings on September 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)?
The Actual EPS was $-99.29, which missed the estimate of $-0.23.
What were The Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $21.6M.
