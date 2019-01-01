Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reinsurance Group beat estimated earnings by 185.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was down $189.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.33 which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reinsurance Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 2.66 1.89 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.56 -1.11 4 -1.24 Revenue Estimate 4.09B 3.79B 3.71B 3.64B Revenue Actual 4.36B 4.04B 4.14B 4.12B

