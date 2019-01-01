Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reinsurance Group
The latest price target for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) was reported by Credit Suisse on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $122.00 expecting RGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.08% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Reinsurance Group upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reinsurance Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reinsurance Group was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reinsurance Group (RGA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $80.00 to $122.00. The current price Reinsurance Group (RGA) is trading at is $123.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
