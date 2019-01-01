RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RF Industries
RF Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting RFIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and RF Industries maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RF Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RF Industries was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RF Industries (RFIL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $9.00. The current price RF Industries (RFIL) is trading at is $6.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
