|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (ARCA: RETL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF.
There is no analysis for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF
The stock price for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (ARCA: RETL) is $20.2704 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF.
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.