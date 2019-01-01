QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.29 - 4.4
Vol / Avg.
5.8M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.18 - 5.89
Mkt Cap
294.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
67M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:24AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry. It operates in a single segment to design radio frequency filters.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Resonant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resonant (RESN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resonant's (RESN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Resonant (RESN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RESN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Resonant (RESN)?

A

The stock price for Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is $4.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resonant (RESN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Resonant.

Q

When is Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) reporting earnings?

A

Resonant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Resonant (RESN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resonant.

Q

What sector and industry does Resonant (RESN) operate in?

A

Resonant is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.