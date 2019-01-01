|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Resonant’s space includes: Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT).
The latest price target for Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RESN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is $4.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Resonant.
Resonant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Resonant.
Resonant is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.