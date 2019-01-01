QQQ
Rescap Liquidating Trust is engaged in the purpose of liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case.

Rescap Liquidating Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rescap Liquidating (RESCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rescap Liquidating (OTC: RESCU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rescap Liquidating's (RESCU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rescap Liquidating.

Q

What is the target price for Rescap Liquidating (RESCU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rescap Liquidating

Q

Current Stock Price for Rescap Liquidating (RESCU)?

A

The stock price for Rescap Liquidating (OTC: RESCU) is $0.65 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 16:28:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rescap Liquidating (RESCU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2020.

Q

When is Rescap Liquidating (OTC:RESCU) reporting earnings?

A

Rescap Liquidating does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rescap Liquidating (RESCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rescap Liquidating.

Q

What sector and industry does Rescap Liquidating (RESCU) operate in?

A

Rescap Liquidating is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.