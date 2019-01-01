Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $29.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 13.28% increase in the share price the next day.

