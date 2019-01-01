Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting REPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX: REPX) was provided by Truist Securities, and Riley Exploration Permian maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Riley Exploration Permian, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Riley Exploration Permian was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $55.00. The current price Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) is trading at is $28.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
