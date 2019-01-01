Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Replimune Group
Replimune Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) was reported by Wedbush on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting REPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 217.46% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) was provided by Wedbush, and Replimune Group maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Replimune Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Replimune Group was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Replimune Group (REPL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $59.00 to $52.00. The current price Replimune Group (REPL) is trading at is $16.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
