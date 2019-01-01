Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Replimune Group missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
