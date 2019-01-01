Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting RENT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.87% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Rent the Runway maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rent the Runway, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rent the Runway was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rent the Runway (RENT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $11.00. The current price Rent the Runway (RENT) is trading at is $4.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.