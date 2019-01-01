Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting REKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Rekor Systems initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rekor Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rekor Systems was filed on April 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rekor Systems (REKR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Rekor Systems (REKR) is trading at is $2.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
