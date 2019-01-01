Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rekor Systems missed estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $608.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rekor Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.12 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.12 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 2.75M 5.01M 4.93M 3.93M Revenue Actual 3.19M 2.62M 4.27M 4.22M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.12 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.12 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 2.75M 5.01M 4.93M 3.93M Revenue Actual 3.19M 2.62M 4.27M 4.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.