Rekor Systems
(NASDAQ:REKR)
2.21
-0.04[-1.78%]
At close: Jun 3
2.22
0.0100[0.45%]
After Hours: 5:54PM EDT
Day High/Low2.13 - 2.23
52 Week High/Low2.01 - 14.31
Open / Close2.17 / 2.21
Float / Outstanding41.4M / 46.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 936.4K
Mkt Cap102.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.29
Total Float41.4M

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rekor Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.290

Quarterly Revenue

$3.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.6M

Earnings Recap

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rekor Systems missed estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was down $608.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rekor Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.12 -0.10 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.12 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 2.75M 5.01M 4.93M 3.93M
Revenue Actual 3.19M 2.62M 4.27M 4.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rekor Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Rekor Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reporting earnings?
A

Rekor Systems (REKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Rekor Systems’s (NASDAQ:REKR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

