Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Rekor Systems missed estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was down $608.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rekor Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.23
|-0.12
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|2.75M
|5.01M
|4.93M
|3.93M
|Revenue Actual
|3.19M
|2.62M
|4.27M
|4.22M
Rekor Systems (REKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $12.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
