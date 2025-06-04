Why Regeneron Is Falling And Why You Should Avoid It

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has been in a persistent downtrend for over 280 days. The stock is currently in the 10th Phase of its 18-Phase Adhishthana Cycle, our proprietary cyclical framework. Let's break down why this fall isn't just technical noise and what the Adhishthana Principles reveal about what lies ahead.

A Look Back at Regeneron's Adhishthana Cycle so far

Regeneron's current cycle began on January 29, 2018, and for much of it, the stock moved in line with Adhishthana’s expectations. The early phases were textbook examples of how market behavior follows cyclical energy, until everything changed in Phase 9.

Phase 2: The Rally of Buddhi

Fig.1 Regeneron Phase 2 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

During Phase 2, Regeneron consolidated tightly for exactly 37 bars, just as the Adhishthana framework anticipates. What followed was a strong Rally of Buddhi, with the stock surging approximately 113%.

Phase 3: The Yajya Formation

Fig.2 Regeneron Phase 3 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Phase 3 delivered a textbook Yajya, a slight rally followed by a rounded top and then a sharp decline. Regeneron dropped ~33%, perfectly aligning with expectations for this phase.

Phase 6: Discovery of the Nirvana Level

In Phase 6, Regeneron established its Nirvana Level at $671.41. This level now acts as a valuation magnet, drawing prices toward it during selling phases and serving as a benchmark throughout the remainder of the cycle.

The Turning Point: What Went Wrong in Regeneron’s Phase 9?

Fig.3 Regeneron Phase 9 and Cakra (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Typically, Phase 9 marks the supreme move, a breakout above the bullish “Cakra” consolidation channel that forms between Phases 4 to 8. This move often launches the stock into the Himalayan Ascent.

However, when a stock breaks the Cakra on the downside, it doesn't rise; it plunges.

"When the underlying breaks the Cākra on the flip side, it typically draws consolidation up to the Guna triads. The movement after the break is typically highly significant, and the selling momentum is extremely strong. Such a move shall be called the Move of Pralayā."

— Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy

Regeneron did exactly that, it broke the Cakra on the flip side, triggering what I call the Move of Pralaya, a collapse of bullish structure and sentiment. Since that break, the stock has fallen by ~54%.

What's Next for Regeneron?

Now in Phase 10, Regeneron is stuck in structural limbo. According to Adhishthana Principles, no meaningful recovery can occur until it enters the Guna Triads, i.e, Phases 14, 15, and 16. This triad begins on February 7, 2028. Only after the completion of the triads can we assess whether the stock will rebuild momentum and attempt to reach its Nirvana, the ultimate price peak across the 18-phase cycle.

Until then, the structure suggests continued weakness and uncertainty.

Investor Takeaway

Regeneron's fall is not random, it's deeply rooted in a structural breakdown identified by the Adhishthana framework. The breach of the Cakra has invited the Move of Pralaya, and data shows that recovery before the Guna Triads is unlikely. Investors should avoid fresh positions at this stage. For existing holders, reevaluation is warranted, as the road to recovery may still be years away.