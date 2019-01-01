Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radware beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $6.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radware's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.19 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.19 0.17 Revenue Estimate 75.25M 70.95M 66.07M 64.60M Revenue Actual 76.64M 73.42M 69.67M 66.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.