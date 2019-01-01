Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radware beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $6.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radware's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.19
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.23
|0.19
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|75.25M
|70.95M
|66.07M
|64.60M
|Revenue Actual
|76.64M
|73.42M
|69.67M
|66.77M
