Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RDWR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Radware downgraded their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Radware, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Radware was filed on November 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Radware (RDWR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Radware (RDWR) is trading at is $25.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
