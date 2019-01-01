Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Redhill Biopharma
Redhill Biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting RDHL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1862.62% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Redhill Biopharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Redhill Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Redhill Biopharma was filed on September 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $21.00. The current price Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) is trading at is $1.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
