Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$597.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$597.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Redfin using advanced sorting and filters.
Redfin Questions & Answers
When is Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reporting earnings?
Redfin (RDFN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.13.
What were Redfin’s (NASDAQ:RDFN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $109.5M, which missed the estimate of $110.6M.
