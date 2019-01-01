Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Redfin
The latest price target for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) was reported by Susquehanna on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting RDFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.30% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) was provided by Susquehanna, and Redfin maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Redfin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Redfin was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Redfin (RDFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $13.00. The current price Redfin (RDFN) is trading at is $10.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
