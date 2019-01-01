Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 7, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting RBCN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.41% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Rubicon Technology maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rubicon Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rubicon Technology was filed on November 7, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 7, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rubicon Technology (RBCN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price Rubicon Technology (RBCN) is trading at is $9.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.