Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$972K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$972K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rubicon Technology using advanced sorting and filters.
Rubicon Technology Questions & Answers
When is Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) reporting earnings?
Rubicon Technology (RBCN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.89, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Rubicon Technology’s (NASDAQ:RBCN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
