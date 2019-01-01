Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qorvo beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.92.
Revenue was up $93.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 10.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|3.25
|2.45
|2.43
|EPS Actual
|2.98
|3.42
|2.83
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.11B
|1.07B
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|3.25
|2.45
|2.43
|EPS Actual
|2.98
|3.42
|2.83
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.11B
|1.07B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Qorvo using advanced sorting and filters.
Qorvo Questions & Answers
Qorvo (QRVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.80.
The Actual Revenue was $639.9M, which beat the estimate of $631.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.