Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quest Resource Holding
The latest price target for Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) was reported by EF Hutton on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting QRHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 196.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) was provided by EF Hutton, and Quest Resource Holding initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quest Resource Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quest Resource Holding was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) is trading at is $4.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
